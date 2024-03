News From Law.com

A Kirkland & Ellis team from Houston helped secure a major defense verdict in an Ohio federal court for energy companies based in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. In a two-week jury trial, large Ohio landowners claimed Pittsburgh-based EQT Corp. and Oklahoma City-based Gulfport Energy Corp. trespassed their property by drilling wells and converting natural gas without permission.

Energy

March 06, 2024, 4:12 PM

