Defense Win: In-House Counsels Power Move Helps FPL Defeat $...

An in-house and outside counsel trial team convinced a Miami state court jury to return a defense verdict for Florida Power & Light Co. in a case centered around the defendant's Turkey Point power plant, in which a former worker's estate sought eight figures for his alleged on-site exposure to asbestos that killed him. That team included Eric Hoecker, defendant FPL's in-house counsel, and Luis Suarez, a partner at Heise Suarez Melville in Miami, both of whom were opposed by the plaintiff, the estate of John Andersen.

July 24, 2023, 2:40 PM

