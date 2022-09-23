Defense Waives Right to Examine Alex Jones but Jury Will Lik...

News From Law.com

Attorney Norm Pattis, defense counsel for far right-conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones, surprised the plaintiff's attorneys this morning when he announced he would waive his right to cross examine Jones after vehement testimony and questioning on Thursday. Pattis said he intends to call Jones to the stand next week on Wednesday or Thursday, but made the strategic decision early Friday morning to not go through with the cross-examination.

September 23, 2022, 5:35 PM