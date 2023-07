News From Law.com

A defense attorney's "shushing" of his own client at trial may not have been the only factor that landed a pair of doctors with a $1.65 million verdict against them, but it certainly bolstered the plaintiff's case, according to Zajac & Padilla partner Eric Zajac. Zajac said two moments of friction between defendant Mohammed Sayeed and his attorney, McGilvery & Juliana partner Michael McGilvery, gave the plaintiffs fodder for a more impactful closing argument.

July 06, 2023, 1:53 PM

