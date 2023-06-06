Defense Lawyers Ask Court for Rule on Expert Witnesses | Law...

News From Law.com

The Texas Supreme Court agreed to hear a Honda product liability case, one that a corporate defense attorneys' association hopes will establish regulatory expert witness testimony. The high court on Friday granted review in American Honda Motor Co. Inc. v. Milburn, a case from the Fifth District Court of Appeals, which affirmed a Dallas County jury trial's liability finding and a $26 million final judgment. The personal injury plaintiff, Sarah Milburn, is represented by the Dallas law firms Aldous Walker, Payne Mitchell Law Group and Levinger PC. Milburn was injured in a traffic collision while sitting as a third-row passenger in a 2011 Honda Odyssey minivan driven by an Uber driver.

