The California Bureau of Firearms was hit with a Second Amendment lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit was brought by Snell & Wilmer on behalf of Defense Distributed, maker of the 'Ghost Gunner' computerized numerical code (CNC) milling machine which allows purchasers to manufacture their own firearms. The lawsuit challenges a newly enacted California law which criminalizes the use of CNC milling machines by anyone who is not a federally licensed firearms manufacturer or importer. The Second Amendment Foundation is also a named plaintiff. The case is 2:22-cv-06200, Defense Distributed et al. v. Bonta et al.

August 31, 2022, 7:07 PM