News From Law.com

Epstein Becker & Green and Rosenberg, Giger and Perala are seeking reimbursement of $98,000 in legal fees after "meritless" claims were dismissed against a former fund trustee. Simon Baitler, the plaintiff, filed the case in Connecticut federal court on Tuesday against Robert H. Goldenberg as trustee of The Simon Abrahms Trust and The Simon Abrahms Insurance Trust.

Connecticut

December 13, 2023, 5:14 PM

nature of claim: /