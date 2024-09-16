Defense Counsel Cant Use Unrelated Lawsuit to Impeach Expert...

News From Law.com

Defense counsel cannot impeach a plaintiff's expert witness at trial by introducing allegations against the witness in an unrelated federal lawsuit, a New York judge has ruled. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Hasa Kingo on Friday ruled that a team from Cozen O'Connor could not question medical professionals called to the stand about unrelated and unproven allegations when the case goes to trial. The decision came in a case over a workplace mishap at the Whitney Museum.

New York

September 16, 2024, 5:08 PM