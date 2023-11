News From Law.com

Zach Matthews of McMickle Kurey & Branch recently secured a defense verdict in the northern Georgia State Court of Hall County, propelled by evidence surfaced at trial during the plaintiffs' cross-examination and a defense-friendly jury pool. However, despite a successful outcome that's allowed his client to pursue attorney fees, the defense attorney said he's considering appealing the case.

November 01, 2023, 6:38 PM

