Defense attorney Martin Levinson of Hawkins Parnell & Young was recently successful in securing a summary judgment in favor of his client, Frito-Lay, in a case of suspect salsa. According to Levinson, his client weathered the dispute, in which a plaintiff alleged her Tostitos salsa was contaminated by ergot (a rare fungus notoriously blamed for the Salem Witch Trials), through proximate cause and the strength of their expert testimony.

Georgia

May 12, 2023, 6:28 PM

