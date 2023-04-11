Defending Cigna: These Law Firms Hope to Help Insurer Beat B...

News From Law.com

Am Law 200 law firm—Carlton Fields—and McDermott, Will & Emery filed appearances in a pending Employee Retirement Income Security Act, or ERISA, class action against Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. Hartford, Connecticut-based attorney James M. Sconzo of Carlton Fields, and New York based attorneys Joshua B. Simon, Richard W. Nicholson Jr. and Warren Haskel of McDermott, Will & Emery filed to defend Cigna against allegations of routinely overcharging for medical services. Attorneys Robert A. Izard, Craig A. Raabe, Christopher M. Barrettt and Seth R. Klein of Izard, Kindall & Raabe, and William H. Narwold of Motley Rice filed the case in Connecticut District Court.

