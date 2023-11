News From Law.com

Defendants in a trucking accident case are challenging as unconstitutional a $26.2 million verdict where punitive damages made up 95% of the total award. Ecore International Inc. argued in a brief filed Monday that the Philadelphia jury's $25 million punitive damages award against it far exceeded what is allowed by Pennsylvania law.

November 21, 2023, 1:14 PM

