Defendants Likely to Adopt This Jurisdiction Challenge While...

Defendants in Philadelphia's Paraquat mass tort say the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling upholding Pennsylvania's consent by registration statute doesn't change their stance that out-of-state plaintiffs can't sue them in the Keystone State. Switzerland-based agriculture company Syngenta argued in a brief that the high court's June Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway decision may even support their position that the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas does not have general personal jurisdiction over Syngenta.

August 03, 2023, 6:14 PM

