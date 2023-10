News From Law.com

A late motion in a long-running contract dispute lost defendants $130,620 in attorney fees. The Superior Court threw out an order granting the fees Thursday because the defendants had filed their motion more than 30 days after the trial court entered its final order in the matter. The three-judge panel rejected the argument that the plaintiff's pursuit of an appeal extended the window in which the defense could seek attorney fees.

Pennsylvania

October 27, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /