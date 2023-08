News From Law.com

Samsung Electronics, represented by Lewis Brisbois attorneys James Doyle, Jessica Odom and Andy Eaton and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton of Troutman Pepper, recently filed a petition for certiorari with the Ga. Supreme Court to appeal an $11M default judgment in the case of an exploding vape pen.

Georgia

August 28, 2023, 5:01 PM

