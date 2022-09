News From Law.com

Defendants in a medical malpractice lawsuit lost their chance to challenge $3.8 million in damages by failing to request an itemized verdict slip, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled. Andrew Youman of Youman & Caputo, who represented plaintiff Karen Cowher at trial, said the Supreme Court's ruling in Cowher v. Kodali is a lesson to lawyers on the importance of isolating in advance any issues they intend to raise on appeal.

September 30, 2022, 1:00 PM