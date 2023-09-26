Defendant Seeks First-Time Appellate Review of Post-Mallory ...

News From Law.com

Lingering uncertainty surrounding Pennsylvania's consent by registration statute could soon be addressed before the Superior Court. The issue is teed up in the possible appeal of an order ruling that a Philadelphia court may exercise general jurisdiction over Syngenta, a defendant in a mass tort over the weedkiller Paraquat. According to Syngenta's motion, no Pennsylvania appellate court has ruled on the constitutionality of the registration statute since the Supreme Court's Mallory decision.

September 26, 2023, 5:33 PM

nature of claim: /