Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Tyz Law Group on Tuesday removed a false advertising class action against mobile game developer Triple Dot Studios to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Ryan Law Group, accuses the defendant of using 'strikethrough pricing' and other misleading tactics to induce customers into making in-game purchases in the defendant's Blackjack app. The case is 3:22-cv-01422, DeFazio v. Triple Dot Studios Ltd.

California

September 20, 2022, 8:35 PM