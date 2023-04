News From Law.com

A Delaware judge confirmed Monday morning Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox has been delayed a day, with no clarification on what factors led to the change. Davis confirmed the delay from his courtroom in Wilmington as counsel for both sides appeared via Zoom. He did not elaborate on what specifically led to the delay or which side requested it.

April 17, 2023, 10:58 AM

