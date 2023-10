News From Law.com

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals remanded to a lower court former Yale student Saifullah Khan's defamation lawsuit against alleged sexual assault victim Jane Doe and Yale University. In July, the Connecticut Supreme Court unanimously ruled a Yale University sexual misconduct hearing was not quasi judicial, and the statements Jane Doe made against Khan were not entitled to absolute immunity.

Connecticut

October 26, 2023, 4:51 PM

