Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cullen and Dykman on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against CVS Pharmacy and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Brandon J. Broderick LLC on behalf of Roseanne Defalco and Salvatore Defalco. The case is 2:23-cv-01204, Defalco et al v. New Jersey CVS Pharmacy, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 02, 2023, 6:41 AM