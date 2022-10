Who Got The Work

Amazon.com and other defendants have retained lawyer Cody R. LeJeune of Lejeune Law to fend off a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, over the alleged sale of counterfeit Lumia Pillow products, was filed Aug. 9 in California Southern District Court by Cummins IP on behalf of Todd Deetsch. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert S. Huie, is 3:22-cv-01166, Deetsch v. Lei et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 05, 2022, 9:29 AM