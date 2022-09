Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Westex Going Trucking LLC to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by Fadduol, Cluff, Hardy & Conaway on behalf of James Dees. The case is 1:22-cv-00719, Dees v. Westex Going Trucking, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

September 29, 2022, 5:25 AM