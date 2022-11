Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bricker & Eckler on Monday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against CompuWeigh Corp., a scale and flow meter data collection company, to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective bulk scale weighing system, was filed by Roth Blair Roberts Strasfeld & Lodge on behalf of Deerfield AG Services f/k/a Deerfield Farms Service. The case is 5:22-cv-02136, Deerfield AG Services Inc. v. CompuWeigh Corp.

Transportation & Logistics

November 28, 2022, 6:08 PM