New Suit

Zurich American Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The lawsuit, concerning workers' compensation coverage, was brought by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and other counsel on behalf of DeepWell Energy Services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00121, Deepwell Energy Services, LLC v. Zurich American Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 06, 2022, 3:49 PM