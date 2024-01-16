Deeply Divided Court: This Lawyers Personal Case Has Split T...

News From Law.com

Texas Supreme Court Justice Evan Young, joined by three justices, dissented on the majority's decision not to take a case involving a lawyer's alleged recording of child pornography. Young, joined by Justices Debra Lehrmann, John Devine and Jimmy Blacklock, said there should be argument and a ruling on whether trial courts may order a party to turn over alleged child porn evidence to a private party without it first being reviewed by law enforcement. The case is "In re Magdoline Elhindi."

January 16, 2024, 12:38 PM

