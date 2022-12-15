Deeply Divided Court: Special Pay Issue Splits the NY Court ...

News From Law.com

A deeply divided New York Court of Appeals on Thursday determined that 39 permanently disabled Yonkers firefighters are entitled to continued holiday pay and check-in pay, but not night differential, seven years after the city discontinued the special forms of pay because it said they had been made in error. Judge Michael Garcia wrote a blistering dissent, to which Acting Chief Judge Anthony Cannataro concurred, that said providing the special pay to disabled injured firefighters would have broader implications for cash-strapped municipalities.

New York

December 15, 2022, 11:08 AM