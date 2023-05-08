Deeply Divided Court: Justices Split on Highly Unusual Juris...

News From Law.com

A Texas lawsuit against Volkswagen Germany and Audi Germany caused a 6-3 split on the Texas Supreme Court, with the dissenting warning the majority's invention of jurisdiction by "agency" will cause lasting damage to interstate commerce. Justice Rebecca Huddle's dissent was joined by Chief Justice Nathan Hecht and Justice Jane Bland. The majority composition was unusual in that two visiting justices appointed by Gov. Gregg Abbott were on the panel specifically for this case because Justices Jimmy Blacklock and Evan Young had to recuse.

May 08, 2023, 6:23 PM

