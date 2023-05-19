Deepfakes Could Upend E-Discovery Costs and Capabilities. Is...

News From Law.com

From Galileo's manuscript to Jack the Ripper's diaries, forged evidence is a tale as old as time. Up until now, it's fair to say that e-discovery professionals have had to navigate their fair share of false evidence over the years as well, whether it be forged documents, edited pictures or fabricated text messages or emails. But advancements in generative artificial intelligence have recently allowed deepfakes, whether they be audio or video recordings, to reach a level of realism that some say could threaten not only the e-discovery process, but potentially the whole judicial system.

May 19, 2023, 5:37 PM

nature of claim: /