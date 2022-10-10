Who Got The Work

Andrew P. Burnside of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has stepped in to defend former Deep South Communications employee Peter M. Fellegy in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 26 in Louisiana Middle District Court by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on behalf of Deep South Communications, accuses Fellegy of misappropriating confidential information in favor of a competitor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Degravelles, is 3:22-cv-00598, Deep South Communications LLC v. Fellegy.

Telecommunications

October 10, 2022, 6:41 AM