New Suit - Contract

Shell, Verifone and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit claiming over $2.2 million in lost revenue Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Manning Law Firm and attorney Lamis J. Deek on behalf of Ascent Management and Marwan Deek, operators of a gas station and convenience store who claim that the defendants compelled them to install certain software updates which caused one of their registers to fail to process customer credit card transactions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00377, Deek et al v. Shell Oil Company et al.