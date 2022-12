Removed To Federal Court

Whole Foods removed a consumer class action to Missouri Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Sheehan & Associates and the Harvath Law Group, alleges that boxes of the defendant's 365 brand of rice pilaf contain excessive slack fill. Whole Foods is represented by Polsinelli and Blaxter Blackman. The case is 4:22-cv-01340, Dedloff v. Whole Foods Market Group Inc.