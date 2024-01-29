Litigation Surge - Data Breach | loanDepot | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | loanDepot

Mortgage lender loanDepot was hit with a flurry of data breach class actions last week in California Central District Court. At least five class actions were filed on behalf of over 16 million customers whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a Jan. 2024 cyberattack. The breach comes less than a year after loanDepot announced in May 2023 that it had suffered another cyberattack in Aug. 2022. Who's bringing the heat? The suits are backed by several firms including Ahdoot & Wolfson, Barrack Rodos & Bacine and Girard Sharp.

Banking & Financial Services

January 29, 2024, 2:18 PM

