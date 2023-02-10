Who Got The Work

Alison R. Benedon of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has entered an appearance for New York Presbyterian Hospital in a pending employment lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 26 in New Jersey District Court by Coyle & Morris on behalf of IT Director Louis J. Decosmo, who contends he was wrongfully denied a religious exemption to the hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton, is 2:22-cv-07509, Decosmo v. New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Health Care

February 10, 2023, 11:42 AM