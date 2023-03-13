Who Got The Work

Meryl Governski and Nicholas Reddick of Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Eric R. Sherman of Dorsey & Whitney have stepped in as defense counsel to Pentagon Federal Credit Union in a pending class action. The action, filed Jan. 27 in Minnesota District Court by Gustafson Gluek PLLC, accuses the defendant of negligently performing duplicate transactions on customers' accounts, rendering accounts deficient and subjecting them to additional fees and penalties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel, is 0:23-cv-00215, DeConinck v. Pentagon Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

March 13, 2023, 8:34 AM