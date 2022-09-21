Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Centene, a St. Louis-based health insurance intermediary, to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Levin & Nalbandyan on behalf of Kim Marie Decollibus, accuses the defendant of wrongfully denying the plaintiff's request for a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccination requirement. The case is 2:22-cv-01653, Decollibus v. Centene Management Co. LLC.

Health Care

September 21, 2022, 2:49 PM