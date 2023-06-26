Who Got The Work

Mitchell A. Karlan and Andrew Freire of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have stepped in as defense counsel to aviation manufacturer Textron and subsidiary Textron eAviation Inc. in a pending lawsuit alleging tortious interference with contracts. The suit, filed May 11 in Florida Middle District Court by Bailey & Glasser, claims that after acquiring electric aviation company Pipistrel, Textron terminated longstanding distribution contracts between Pipistrel and the plaintiffs, Declan Flight Inc. and Right Rudder Aviation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell, is 5:23-cv-00301, Declan Flight, Inc., et al v. Textron, Inc., et al.

June 26, 2023, 4:01 AM

Declan Flight, Inc.

Right Rudder Aviation, LLC

Bailey Glasser

Textron, Inc.

Textron eAviation, Inc.

