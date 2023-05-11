Textron, a Rhode Island-based aviation manufacturer, and a subsidiary were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The court case was brought by Bailey Glasser LLP on behalf of Declan Flight and Right Rudder Aviation. The suit pursues claims that after acquiring electric aviation company Pipistrel, Textron terminated longstanding distribution contracts between Pipistrel and the plaintiffs without cause and sought to steal the plaintiffs’ contracts with purchasers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00301, Declan Flight, Inc. et al v. Textron, Inc. et al.
Aerospace & Defense
May 11, 2023, 3:09 PM