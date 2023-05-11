New Suit - Contract

Textron, a Rhode Island-based aviation manufacturer, and a subsidiary were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The court case was brought by Bailey Glasser LLP on behalf of Declan Flight and Right Rudder Aviation. The suit pursues claims that after acquiring electric aviation company Pipistrel, Textron terminated longstanding distribution contracts between Pipistrel and the plaintiffs without cause and sought to steal the plaintiffs’ contracts with purchasers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00301, Declan Flight, Inc. et al v. Textron, Inc. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

May 11, 2023, 3:09 PM

Declan Flight, Inc.

Right Rudder Aviation, LLC

Bailey Glasser

Textron, Inc.

Textron eAviation, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract