New Suit - Trademark

Footwear company Deckers Outdoor filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Walmart on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by the Blakely Law Group, accuses the defendant of selling footwear which looks confusingly similar to the plaintiff's Ugg, Hoka and Teva footwear. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00575, Deckers Outdoor Corp. v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 25, 2023, 6:53 PM