New Suit - Patent

Deckers Outdoor, a company known for its 'UGG' footwear brand, filed a trade dress and patent infringement lawsuit against Steve Madden on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Blakely Law Firm, contends that the defendant's Dolce Vita brand of fuzzy sandals is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's brand of 'UGG Oh Yeah' slide sandals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05722, Deckers Outdoor Corp. v. Steven Madden Ltd. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 12, 2022, 3:05 PM