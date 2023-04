New Suit - Patent

Deckers Outdoor filed a patent and trade dress infringement lawsuit Thursday in Wyoming District Court over the company's UGG-brand 'Fluff Yeah' slippers. The suit, filed by Hathaway & Kunz and Blakely Law Group, targets MBF Holdings over its sale of allegedly infringing Tommy Hilfiger 'Laydown' slippers. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00058, Deckers Outdoor Corporation v. Mbf Holdings LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 06, 2023, 8:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Deckers Outdoor Corporation

Plaintiffs

Hathaway & Kunz, LLP

Hathaway & Kunz

Hathaway & Kunz LLP

defendants

Mbf Holdings LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims