New Suit - Patent

Deckers Outdoor, a company known for its brand of 'UGG' footwear, filed a trade dress and patent infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court against Mata Groups USA and Shoe Expo. The suit, brought by Blakely Law Group, contends that the defendants' 'Cuddle-1' brand of fuzzy sandals is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's brand of 'UGG Oh Yeah' slide sandals. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05718, Deckers Outdoor Corporation v. Mata Groups USA, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 12, 2022, 3:32 PM