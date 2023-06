New Suit - Trademark

Footwear company Deckers Outdoor sued Last Brand Inc. doing business as Quince Monday in California Central District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, filed by the Blakely Law Group, accuses the defendant of selling boots that mimic the trade dress of the plaintiff’s Ugg boots. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04605, Deckers Outdoor Corporation v. Last Brand, Inc. dba Quince.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 12, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Deckers Outdoor Corporation

Plaintiffs

Blakely Law Group

defendants

Last Brand, Inc. dba Quince

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims