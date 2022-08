News From Law.com

A famed Boston attorney will not have to pay damages to a former boarding school teacher over two demand letters the lawyer wrote on behalf of a client falsely accusing the teacher of sexually abuse, a federal judge has ruled. The Aug. 26 order may have been a win for Mitchell Garabedian, but the judge said the outcome highlights flaws in a doctrine outlining when a plaintiff may collect damages on defamation claims.

Massachusetts

August 29, 2022, 5:52 PM