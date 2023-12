News From Law.com International

Sitting down with Law.com, Dechert's head of structured finance, Aparna Sehgal, described how she has built her career amid challenging mandates and losses of mandates, with kickboxing proving to be a cathartic escape, all the while focusing on improving gender parity and empowerment in the industry.

United Kingdom

December 05, 2023, 11:30 PM

