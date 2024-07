News From Law.com

Law firm leaders spoke of Chicago as one of the tougher markets to enter and successfully grow. Still, the talent and relatively higher billing rates are propelling firms to the city. And more often lately, Am Law 50 firms are choosing to enter through lateral groups who are "enmeshed" in the local market, observers note, not firm mergers in the city.

July 12, 2024, 5:00 AM