Who Got The Work

Christopher J. Houpt of Mayer Brown has entered an appearance for CitiMortgage Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The case was filed March 6 in New York Southern District Court by pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:23-cv-01905, Dechert v. CitiMortgage Inc.

April 20, 2023, 10:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Robert Dechert

defendants

CitiMortgage Inc.

defendant counsels

Mayer Brown

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation