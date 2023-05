News From Law.com

Dechert has become the latest firm to cut attorneys and staff, confirming Tuesday that it had started a process it expects to impact approximately 5% of its global workforce. A memo, which was leaked on Above the Law, suggests that decreased demand may be behind the layoffs, saying that "we have carefully examined existing and projected demand for our legal services and determined that we need to align our staffing levels with demand."

May 09, 2023, 5:58 PM

nature of claim: /