Dechert Settles With Former Billing Manager Who Accused Firm...

A notice of settlement has been filed in the case involving a former Dechert billing manager's allegations of racial bias against the global law firm, court records filed on Wednesday indicate. An order filed Wednesday by a court clerk for the Third Circuit states that the case has been dismissed pursuant a dismissal agreement between the parties. A stipulation of dismissal filed in the case further states that the case was dismissed with prejudice and without costs imposed on either party.

October 26, 2022, 3:32 PM