Dechert Private Equity Duo Departs for Milbank | Law.com Rad...

Two private equity veterans at Dechert, including a former co-leader of the firm's private equity practice, are moving to Milbank as partners, noting they were attracted to the New York law firm's "long-term" strategy to build in the practice globally despite a global M&A slowdown. Derek Winokur, formerly a co-head of Dechert's private equity practice, and tax attorney Edward Lemanowicz are the latest attorneys to join Milbank's global private equity presence in New York following its December 2022 acquisition of U.K. corporate boutique Dickson Minto's London office.

July 12, 2023, 5:00 AM

